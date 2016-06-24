HONG KONG, June 24 Hong Kong's finance chief said on Friday the city has enough foreign exchange liquidity to deal with a range of outcomes from the U.K referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

"Hong Kong has reserved sufficient liquidity to deal with different situations," the Financial Secretary John Tsang told reporters.

He made the remarks in response to reporters' questions on the UK vote. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)