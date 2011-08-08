(Adds quotes)

HONG KONG Aug 8 Hong Kong has no plans to change its currency peg with the U.S. dollar, despite Standard and Poor's stripping the United States of its top-tier AAA credit rating, the head of the city's de facto central bank said on Monday.

"The Hong Kong dollar peg has been working well since its adoption in 1983. It's the foundation for the stability of the currency and financial system in Hong Kong so we have no intention to make any change," Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan told reporters.

Since 1983, the Hong Kong dollar has been pegged to the U.S. currency at a rate of HK$7.75-HK$7.85 per dollar. Calls for a repegging of the Hong Kong currency to the strengthening yuan or a basket of currencies have gained momentum since the United States implemented its loose monetary policy.

Chan said the downgrade by Standard and Poor's would have little impact on U.S. treasuries and the status of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.

"I think the downgrade should not affect the yields of U.S. treasuries. International investors will continue to treat the U.S. treasuries as the safest and the most liquid investment tool," he said.

Chan added he expected international markets to remain volatile as a result of the downgrade, and he hoped the European and the U.S. governments would take further decisive measures to solve their economic and financial problems. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)