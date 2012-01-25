By Andy Ho and Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 25 The bubble may have burst in
the Bordeaux market, but new Asian collectors are seeking
diversity and in some cases even choosing second growth Bordeaux
for value, said Robert Sleigh, head of Sotheby's Asian wine
department.
Global economic uncertainty has hit the Asian wine market,
with demand falling for top Bordeaux at the auction house's
first Hong Kong wine auction of the year in mid-January, leaving
many bottles unsold.
Though the auction overall raked in sales of more than $5
million, it failed to match its pre-sale estimate and only 85
percent of the lots found buyers.
"Some of the prices are a little bit softer than the end of
last year. That adjustment is really on the back of the historic
price increases we've seen over the last three years," said
Sleigh, referring to the top Bordeaux.
Those wines, including the prized first growths, have seen
historic price rises from 2008, up to 400 percent at their peak,
Sleigh said. But they'd come off those highs by some 5 to 20
percent by the end of last year.
Sleigh attributed some of the cooling interest to a growing
thirst among investors for a far broader array of wines, and
increasingly sophisticated tastes.
"You're seeing a growing diversification of the market.
Burgundy is very, very popular," he said, although he added that
the supply of top quality Burgundy remains quite limited.
"People are trying to get everything they can, and second
growth, which has been undervalued for the last three years --
they're moving up as well. So I think it's the signs of a more
sophisticated market and ultimately a healthier market."
Second growth Bordeaux -- some of which are known
unofficially as "Super Seconds" for their quality -- have been
drawing the attention of pan-Asian buyers from those in
established markets such as Hong Kong and the mainland, all the
way to newer collectors in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia.
"There were really few brands that made an impact in the
Asian wine market in recent years," Sleigh said.
"That led to the top names increasing in value enormously
and the second growths really got left behind, and they were
undervalued. I think there is now a realisation that as people
understand more about wines and more about how to trade them,
that those wines ... have moved up to meet that quality level."
In addition, investors seeking a similar flavour profile to
the Bordeaux that have been most popular in mainland China are
diversifying somewhat to California wines, such as Cabernet
Sauvignon-based wines from the Napa Valley, he said.
"The new collectors have cut their teeth on the Bordeaux,
the big names, the well-known names, and now they're ready to
spread their wings a little bit and diversify," Sleigh said.
Overall, the coming year is likely to be one of price
adjustments, with estimates "finding their level" and continuing
to soften, then possibly flattening out towards the end of the
year, he said.
At that point the fine wine market may show signs of
improvement -- but all depends on broader macroeconomic
conditions as well as supply and demand.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Paul Casciato)