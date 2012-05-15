By Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 15 Could a wine glass shaped
roughly like a closed tulip blossom revolutionize the savouring
of fine vintages by taming the alcohol in the wine?
That's the hope of French luxury crystal glassmaker
Baccarat, which recently began sales of its new line of glasses
in Hong Kong, where wine imports have remained strong on the
back of strong demand from mainland Chinese buyers even amid
global economic uncertainty.
"People tend to confuse good wine with alcohol in wine,
which is not what we want," said Bruno Quenioux, technical
adviser of the Chateau Baccarat collection of professional wine
glasses, which went on sale in France earlier this year.
"What is complicated with wine is to get the balance between
the fire and water. Get too much fire in the wine and you lose
the message of the water... But if you put too much water in the
fire, then the fire is dead."
The glass has a broad base that evokes the tastevin, a
saucer-like cup used by winemakers and sommeliers to taste
wines, sloping sides and an unusually narrow lip at the end of a
vertical "chimney" that the company says prevents the alcohol
from overpowering other aromas since it sinks down when the
glass is swirled prior to tasting.
"The main subject in the final stretch should no longer be
the alcohol anymore, but the aromas and the bouquet the fine
wines have to offer," Quenioux told Reuters, adding that the new
glass made the aroma more subtle.
"You can see the smokiness, some flowers, definitely the
glass leads you to have the mineral side of the wine... When you
go back to the regular glass, you have rusticity. You have
something not so subtle."
But other glassmakers disagree, saying there is still merit
in time-honoured variations tailored to the different wine
varieties - variations to which they have given subtle modern
twists.
"I think as people start appreciating wine more, that they
will appreciate a pinot glass, a cabernet glass, a shiraz glass.
They're all a little bit different," said Suresh Kanji, a Hong
Kong-based distributor for Riedel Crystal, based in Austria.
The ubiquitous Riedel has put efforts into developing
different glasses for different varieties through the years and
in the 1970s discovered that each separate variety had a
specific DNA.
"Based on that DNA, the shape of the glass actually makes
the experience for the consumer very, very different," said
Kanji.
"The big bowl - great for red wine. The smaller glasses -
good for white wine... Every glass was fine-turned for the
specific DNA of what you're drinking."
Wine experts agree that given the differences in how
"forthcoming" each variety may be, proper handling of the
alcohol in fine wines is key.
"Burgundy is very delicate wine, so it needs a larger
surface area to release and free its aromas," said Debra
Meiburg, a Master of Wine and wine journalist.
"Burgundy (glasses) comes to quite a narrow lose at the
chimney in order to capture the aroma and trap them in the
glass."
And yes, she said, the glass does matter.
"Of course any glass would work. But just as you would
prefer not to drink your coffee in a paper cup, it's always
nicer to have the right quality of glass."
(Additional reporting by Andy Ho, editing by Elaine Lies)