* Non-residents allowed unlimited yuan conversion
* Move seen positive for offshore yuan mkt, to bolster
liquidity
* 20,000 yuan daily conversion limit for HK residents to
remain
* Seen as further step toward full yuan conversion by
Beijing
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong said on Wednesday
it will allow non-residents to convert unlimited daily amounts
of yuan in a move seen as positive for the offshore market and a
step by Beijing toward full convertibility of the tightly
controlled currency.
A more generous yuan conversion quota in Hong
Kong, the world's largest offshore yuan centre, signals that
China is accelerating efforts to open up its tightly managed
capital account.
Hong Kong residents can open yuan accounts and buy up to
20,000 yuan ($3,100) per day, to invest in a range of assets,
but non-residents have not been allowed to do so.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said authorised
institutions would be allowed to offer yuan services to personal
customers who are non-Hong Kong residents from Aug. 1.
The yuan funds for non-resident conversion would draw
primarily from Hong Kong's more than 7 trillion Hong Kong dollar
($902.4 billion) pool of deposits, of which around half are
foreign currency deposits including 554 billion yuan.
Some analysts say the move is aimed at boosting the pool of
offshore yuan liquidity which has declined in the past five out
of six months in the former British colony. The yuan's slower
appreciation against the dollar recently has hurt investor
appetite for assets denominated in yuan.
"Indirectly, from the policy maker's point of view,
supporting third party to use Hong Kong as a venue for renminbi
activities and settlements, means Beijing is unlikely to base
additional renminbi clearing banks overseas in the near term,"
said Nathan Chow, an economist with DBS.
"That means Hong Kong's unique role still remains."
Hong Kong banks have been lobbying China to relax rules on
yuan investments as competition for offshore yuan business
intensifies from other financial centres such as Singapore and
London.
Carmen Chu, executive director (external) of HKMA, said
improvements to the conversion quota for Hong Kong residents
would depend on demand and future developments.
"The conversion quota at present seems to be able to satisfy
Hong Kong residents' needs."
On trading opportunities, Eddie Yue, deputy chief executive
of HKMA said the offshore and onshore exchange rates were quite
close to each other now and the cost of arbitrage trades may be
high. He believed the two rates would move even closer when the
market enters a more mature stage.
At the same time, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority stressed
what many have called an overly restrictive 20,000 yuan daily
conversion limit for residents, will remain in place.
"The use of the Shanghai conversion window and cross-border
remittance transactions to or from the mainland for Hong Kong
residents under the Clearing Agreement will not be offered to
non-residents," the HKMA said in a statement.
Analysts said this could stem from difficulties in obtaining
cumbersome regulatory and legislative approval within China, to
allow a greater flow of cross border yuan funds to Hong Kong
from the CNY platform in Shanghai.
The Hong Kong Association of Banks and the regulatory
authorities have held discussions on increasing yuan daily
conversion quotas since the beginning of this year.
In recent weeks Beijing has also sanctioned the opening of a
new special economic zone called Qianhai in southern China's
boomtown of Shenzhen and removed barriers to free up
cross-border yuan flows.
The HKMA has also pushed back the time by which authorised
institutions involved in yuan business can submit requests for
yuan funds to China's central bank to 1330 from 1000, in another
incremental step to bolster offshore yuan market flexibility.
($1 = 6.3858 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)
