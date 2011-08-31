HONG KONG, Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 572.2 billion yuan ($89.68 billion) in July, up 3.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 27.4 percent in July on a month-on-month basis to 148.97 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: July June May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 572.2 553.6 548.8 510.7 451.4 407.7 pct change m/m 3.4 0.9 7.5 13.1 10.7 10.0 pct of total deposits 9.5 9.3 9.0 8.5 7.6 7.0 Total (HK$ bln) 7,382 7,234 7,302 7,254 7,073 6,928 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (conducted through Hong Kong):

July June May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 149.0 205.1 153.4 134.2 115.4 87.4 pct change m/m -27.4 33.7 14.3 16.3 32.0 -19.1 (1 Yuan = HK$1.222) ($1 = 6.381 yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)