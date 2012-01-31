Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
HONG KONG, Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 588.5 billion yuan ($92.96 billion) in December, down 6.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 29.2 percent in December on a month-on-month basis to 239.04 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July Yuan (or Rmb bln) 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2 pct change m/m -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4 pct of total deposits 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5 Total (HK$ bln) 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July (bln yuan) 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0 pct change m/m 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229) ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: