HONG KONG, Jan 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 588.5 billion yuan ($92.96 billion) in December, down 6.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 29.2 percent in December on a month-on-month basis to 239.04 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July Yuan (or Rmb bln) 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2 pct change m/m -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4 pct of total deposits 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5 Total (HK$ bln) 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382

Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):

Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug July (bln yuan) 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0 pct change m/m 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4 (1 Yuan = HK$1.229) ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)