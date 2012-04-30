HONG KONG, April 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 554.3
billion yuan ($87.84 billion) in March, down 2.1 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 21.2 percent in
March on a month-on-month basis to 227.3 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data:
______2012_______ _______2011_______
Hong Kong Deposits: Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5
pct change m/m -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6
pct of total deposits 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1
Total (HK$ bln) 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
______2012_______ _______2011_______
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
(bln yuan) 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5
pct change m/m 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3
(1 Yuan = HK$1.229)
($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)