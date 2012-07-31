HONG KONG, July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 557.7 billion yuan ($87.42 billion) in June, up 0.7 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 8.1 percent in June on a month-on-month basis to 241.4 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data:

Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 557.7 553.9 552.4 554.3 566.2 576.0 pct change m/m +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 pct of total deposits 8.8 8.9 8.7 8.9 9.0 9.3

Total (HK$ bln) 7,706 7,602 7,747 7,669 7,736 7,674

Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):

Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 241.4 223.4 177.1 227.3 187.5 156.4 pct change m/m +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 21.2 19.9 -34.6 (1 Yuan = HK$1.219) ($1 = 6.3794 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)