Oct 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 730 billion yuan ($119.8 billion) in September, up 2.9 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 9 percent in September to 331.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Yuan (or Rmb bln) 730.0 709.5 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2 pct change m/m 2.9 2.1 -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.4 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,906 8,652 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr (bln yuan) 331.7 304.2 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4 pct change m/m +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 (1 Yuan = HK$1.272) ($1 = 6.0938 yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)