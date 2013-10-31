UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 730 billion yuan ($119.8 billion) in September, up 2.9 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 9 percent in September to 331.7 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Yuan (or Rmb bln) 730.0 709.5 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2 pct change m/m 2.9 2.1 -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.4 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,906 8,652 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr (bln yuan) 331.7 304.2 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4 pct change m/m +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 (1 Yuan = HK$1.272) ($1 = 6.0938 yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts