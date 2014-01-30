Jan 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 860.5 billion yuan ($142.11 billion) in December, up 4.0 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.9 percent in December to 469.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Yuan (or Rmb bln) 860.5 827.0 781.6 730.0 709.5 695.0 pct change m/m 4.0 5.8 7.1 2.9 2.1 -0.4 pct of total deposits 12.0 11.7 11.1 10.4 10.4 10.2 Total (HK$ bln) 9,178 9,065 8,973 8,906 8,652 8,607 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul (bln yuan) 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 304.2 285.4 pct change m/m 6.9 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 ($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)