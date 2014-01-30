UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 860.5 billion yuan ($142.11 billion) in December, up 4.0 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.9 percent in December to 469.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Yuan (or Rmb bln) 860.5 827.0 781.6 730.0 709.5 695.0 pct change m/m 4.0 5.8 7.1 2.9 2.1 -0.4 pct of total deposits 12.0 11.7 11.1 10.4 10.4 10.2 Total (HK$ bln) 9,178 9,065 8,973 8,906 8,652 8,607 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul (bln yuan) 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 304.2 285.4 pct change m/m 6.9 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 ($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts