Feb 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the largest offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 893.4 billion yuan ($145.78 billion) in January, up 3.8 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 4.8 percent in January to 492.3 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Yuan (or Rmb bln) 893.4 860.5 827.0 781.6 730.0 709.5 pct change m/m 3.8 4.0 5.8 7.1 2.9 2.1 pct of total deposits 12.3 12.0 11.7 11.1 10.4 10.4 Total (HK$ bln) 9,184 9,178 9,065 8,973 8,906 8,652 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug (bln yuan) 492.3 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 304.2 pct change m/m 4.8 6.9 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 +6.6 ($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)