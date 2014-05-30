UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 959.9 billion yuan ($153.83 billion) in April, up 1.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 23.4 percent in April to 461.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Yuan (or Rmb bln) 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5 827.0 pct change m/m 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 4.0 5.8 pct of total deposits 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 12.0 11.7 Total (HK$ bln) 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 9,178 9,065 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov (bln yuan) 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4 pct change m/m -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 6.9 39.4 ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts