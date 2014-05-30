May 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 959.9 billion yuan ($153.83 billion) in April, up 1.6 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 23.4 percent in April to 461.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Yuan (or Rmb bln) 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5 827.0 pct change m/m 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 4.0 5.8 pct of total deposits 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 12.0 11.7 Total (HK$ bln) 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 9,178 9,065 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov (bln yuan) 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4 pct change m/m -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 6.9 39.4 ($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)