Aug 29 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 936.8 billion yuan ($152.50 billion) in July, up 1.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 4.6 percent in July to 507.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 936.8 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 pct change m/m 1.2 -3.1 -0.4 1.6 2.7 3.0 pct of total deposits 12.0 12.1 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.3 Total (HK$ bln) 9,848 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 507.6 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4 394.1 pct change m/m -4.6 19.8 -3.8 -23.4 52.9 -19.9 ($1=6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)