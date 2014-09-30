Sept 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, stayed unchanged at 936.8 billion yuan ($152.62 billion) in August compared to a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 2.2 percent in August to 496.2 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 936.8 936.8 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 pct change m/m 0 1.2 -3.1 -0.4 1.6 2.7 pct of total deposits 12.0 12.0 12.1 12.5 12.7 12.8 Total (HK$ bln) 9,855 9,848 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 496.2 507.6 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4 pct change m/m -2.2 -4.6 19.8 -3.8 -23.4 52.9 (1 US dollar = 6.1383 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)