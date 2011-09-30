HONG KONG, Sept 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 609 billion yuan ($95.18 billion) in August, up 6.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 24.7 percent in August on a month-on-month basis to 185.82 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug July June May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 609.0 572.2 553.6 548.8 510.7 451.4 pct change m/m 6.4 3.4 0.9 7.5 13.1 10.7 pct of total deposits 10.1 9.5 9.3 9.0 8.5 7.6 Total (HK$ bln) 7,344 7,382 7,234 7,302 7,254 7,073 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):

Aug July June May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 185.8 149.0 205.1 153.4 134.2 115.4 pct change m/m 24.7 -27.4 33.7 14.3 16.3 32.0 (1 Yuan = HK$1.22) ($1 = 6.398 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)