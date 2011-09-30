HONG KONG, Sept 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 609
billion yuan ($95.18 billion) in August, up 6.4 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 24.7 percent in
August on a month-on-month basis to 185.82 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Aug July June May Apr Mar
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 609.0 572.2 553.6 548.8 510.7 451.4
pct change m/m 6.4 3.4 0.9 7.5 13.1 10.7
pct of total deposits 10.1 9.5 9.3 9.0 8.5 7.6
Total (HK$ bln) 7,344 7,382 7,234 7,302 7,254 7,073
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Aug July June May Apr Mar
(bln yuan) 185.8 149.0 205.1 153.4 134.2 115.4
pct change m/m 24.7 -27.4 33.7 14.3 16.3 32.0
(1 Yuan = HK$1.22)
($1 = 6.398 Chinese Yuan)
