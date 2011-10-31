HONG KONG, Oct 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 622.2
billion yuan ($97.85 billion) in September, up 2.2 percent from
a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Monday.
Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 2.6 percent in
September on a month-on-month basis to 190.6 billion yuan.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug July June May Apr
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 622.2 609.0 572.2 553.6 548.8 510.7
pct change m/m 2.2 6.4 3.4 0.9 7.5 13.1
pct of total deposits 10.4 10.1 9.5 9.3 9.0 8.5
Total (HK$ bln) 7,324 7,344 7,382 7,234 7,302 7,254
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Sep Aug July June May Apr
(bln yuan) 190.6 185.8 149.0 205.1 153.4 134.2
pct change m/m 2.6 24.7 -27.4 33.7 14.3 16.3
(1 Yuan = HK$1.222)
($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan)
