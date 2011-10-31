HONG KONG, Oct 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 622.2 billion yuan ($97.85 billion) in September, up 2.2 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 2.6 percent in September on a month-on-month basis to 190.6 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Sep Aug July June May Apr Yuan (or Rmb bln) 622.2 609.0 572.2 553.6 548.8 510.7 pct change m/m 2.2 6.4 3.4 0.9 7.5 13.1 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.1 9.5 9.3 9.0 8.5 Total (HK$ bln) 7,324 7,344 7,382 7,234 7,302 7,254

Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):

Sep Aug July June May Apr (bln yuan) 190.6 185.8 149.0 205.1 153.4 134.2 pct change m/m 2.6 24.7 -27.4 33.7 14.3 16.3 (1 Yuan = HK$1.222) ($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)