HONG KONG, Dec 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 627.3 billion yuan ($99.27 billion) in November, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.

Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 14.5 percent in November on a month-on-month basis to 184.99 billion yuan.

The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Nov Oct Sep Aug July June Yuan (or Rmb bln) 627.3 618.5 622.2 609.0 572.2 553.6 pct change m/m 1.4 -0.6 2.2 6.4 3.4 0.9 pct of total deposits 10.3 10.1 10.4 10.1 9.5 9.3 Total (HK$ bln) 7,528 7,466 7,324 7,344 7,382 7,234

Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system):

Nov Oct Sep Aug July June (bln yuan) 185.0 161.5 190.6 185.8 149.0 205.1 pct change m/m 14.5 -15.3 2.6 24.7 -27.4 33.7 (1 Yuan = HK$1.234) ($1 = 6.3192 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)