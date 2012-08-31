UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 563.2 billion yuan ($88.70 billion) in July, up 1.0 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 7.5 percent in July on a month-on-month basis to 223.4 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 563.2 557.7 553.9 552.4 554.3 566.2 pct change m/m +1.0 +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 pct of total deposits 8.9 8.8 8.9 8.7 8.9 9.0 Total (HK$ bln) 7,765 7,706 7,602 7,747 7,669 7,736 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 223.4 241.4 223.4 177.1 227.3 187.5 pct change m/m -7.5 +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 21.2 19.9 (1 Yuan = HK$1.2216) ($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts