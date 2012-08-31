HONG KONG, Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 563.2 billion yuan ($88.70 billion) in July, up 1.0 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 7.5 percent in July on a month-on-month basis to 223.4 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 563.2 557.7 553.9 552.4 554.3 566.2 pct change m/m +1.0 +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 pct of total deposits 8.9 8.8 8.9 8.7 8.9 9.0 Total (HK$ bln) 7,765 7,706 7,602 7,747 7,669 7,736 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 223.4 241.4 223.4 177.1 227.3 187.5 pct change m/m -7.5 +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 21.2 19.9 (1 Yuan = HK$1.2216) ($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)