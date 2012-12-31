HONG KONG, Dec 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 571.0 billion yuan ($91.6 billion) in November, up 2.9 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 24.4 percent in November to 243.0 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun Yuan (or Rmb bln) 571.0 554.8 545.7 552.3 563.2 557.7 pct change m/m +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 +1.0 +0.7 pct of total deposits 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.7 8.9 8.8 Total (HK$ bln) 8,154 8,089 7,940 7,841 7,765 7,706 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun (bln yuan) 243.0 195.4 239.3 254.2 223.4 241.4 pct change m/m +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 -7.5 +8.1 ($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.244) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)