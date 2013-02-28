UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 28 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 624 billion yuan ($100.2 billion) in January, up 3.5 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 1.7 percent in January to 268.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Yuan (or Rmb bln) 624.0 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7 552.3 pct change m/m +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 pct of total deposits 9.1 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.7 Total (HK$ bln) 8,535 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940 7,841 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug (bln yuan) 268.5 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3 254.2 pct change m/m +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts