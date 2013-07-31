UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan ($113.8 billion) in June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent in June to 270.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 624.0 pct change m/m -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 +3.5 pct of total deposits 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 9.1 Total (HK$ bln) 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 8,535 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 268.5 pct change m/m -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 +1.7 ($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan) (1 Yuan = HK$1.2651) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts