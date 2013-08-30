UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 695 billion yuan ($113.55 billion) in July, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 5.4 percent in July to 285.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Yuan (or Rmb bln) 695.0 698.0 698.5 677.2 668.1 651.7 pct change m/m -0.4 -0.1 +3.1 +1.4 +2.5 +4.4 pct of total deposits 10.2 10.4 10.3 10.1 10.1 9.7 Total (HK$ bln) 8,607 8,481 8,577 8,475 8,353 8,436 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb (bln yuan) 285.4 270.8 318.1 275.4 340.8 221.7 pct change m/m +5.4 -14.9 +15.5 -19.2 +53.7 -17.4 (1 Yuan = HK$1.267) ($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts