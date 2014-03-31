March 31Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the largest offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 920.3 billion yuan ($148.14 billion) in February, up 3 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 19.9 percent in February to 394.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Yuan (or Rmb bln) 920.3 893.4 860.5 827.0 781.6 730.0 pct change m/m 3.0 3.8 4.0 5.8 7.1 2.9 pct of total deposits 12.3 12.3 12.0 11.7 11.1 10.4 Total (HK$ bln) 9,330 9,184 9,178 9,065 8,973 8,906 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep (bln yuan) 394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 pct change m/m -19.9 4.8 6.9 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)