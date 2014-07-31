UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 925.9 billion yuan ($149.97 billion) in June, down 3.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 19.8 percent in June to 531.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 pct change m/m -3.1 -0.4 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 pct of total deposits 12.1 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 Total (HK$ bln) 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 pct change m/m 19.8 -3.8 -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 ($1 = 6.1737 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts