July 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 925.9 billion yuan ($149.97 billion) in June, down 3.1 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 19.8 percent in June to 531.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 pct change m/m -3.1 -0.4 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 pct of total deposits 12.1 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 Total (HK$ bln) 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 pct change m/m 19.8 -3.8 -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 ($1 = 6.1737 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)