By James Pomfret and Victoria Bi
HONG KONG, June 14 China and Hong Kong announced
a flurry of measures on Thursday to deepen international
participation in the yuan market and make trading in the
currency easier, including plans to sell yuan-denominated bonds
directly to foreign central banks for the first time.
China's finance ministry said it will issue 23 billion yuan
($3.6 billion) in offshore yuan bonds, known as "dim
sum" bonds, in Hong Kong later this month.
China already allows foreign central banks to purchase yuan
bonds onshore through swap lines with the People's Bank of
China, but it was the first time Beijing has sent such a clear
signal to the international community by setting aside 2 billion
yuan specifically for central banks for a dim sum issue in Hong
Kong.
Beijing is using the Asian financial centre as a testbed for
its growing efforts to internationalise the yuan, which could
eventually pave the way for it to become a fully convertible
global currency.
In a move to further increase the supply of yuan funds in
the city and allow the offshore yuan market to operate more
smoothly, Hong Kong authorities said they would allow banks to
borrow yuan term funds from an existing swap line with the PBOC
to counter any supply tightness in future, thus reducing market
volatility.
With effect from June 15, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
will provide yuan funds against necessary collateral to banks
involved in offshore yuan business, the territory's de-facto
central bank said in a notification posted on its website. For a
link: link.reuters.com/dun78s
The swap line between Hong Kong and the People's Bank of
China is the biggest at 400 billion yuan ($62.8 billion) among
the many swap lines Beijing has signed with various central
banks across the world.
"The facility would serve to address short-term yuan
liquidity tightness which may arise from time to time, for
example, due to capital market activities or sudden need for
yuan liquidity by Participating AIs' overseas bank customers,"
Peter Pang, deputy chief executive at the HKMA, said in a
statement.
"It would help reduce potential market disruptions and hence
enhance market confidence at all times and support the long-term
development of the offshore RMB market," he said.
Retail investors, companies which are eyeing China
investments and speculators have flocked to the yuan
and a spate of new yuan-related investment products in recent
years on expectations that Beijing would continue to let its
currency appreciate against the U.S. dollar.
But retail interest has waned in recent months as the yuan
weakened to near six-month lows.
At end-April, offshore yuan deposits in Hong Kong banks were
around 552 billion yuan ($87 billion), compared to a peak of 627
billion yuan in November, government data showed.
For a chart on Hong Kong yuan deposits, see link.reuters.com/nud68s
INCREMENTAL STEPS
In separate news on Thursday, sources told Reuters that Hong
Kong was set to announce other measures to boost liquidity in
the offshore yuan market, after renminbi deposits at the city's
banks fell for five months in a row.
The measures would include increasing the daily yuan
conversion quota for Hong Kong residents from 20,000 yuan
($3,100) and raising their daily transfer quota to mainland
Chinese banks from the current level of 80,000 yuan, the two
sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Traders said the moves were likely to be incremental at best
as corporate deposits are the key driver for offshore yuan
business and not retail funds, but it underscored Hong Kong's
determination to remain the world's premier hub for offshore
yuan business in the face of competition from the likes of
London and Singpaore.
While retail investors have grown discouraged, institutional
players have not shown similar signs of losing patience with the
offshore yuan market. Yuan-denominated bond sales have kept
growing at a robust pace.
After suffering a decline in the closing months of 2011,
average monthly issuance of so-called "dim sum" bonds so far
this year is a healthy 11.3 billion yuan compared to 8.5 billion
yuan in the last quarter of 2011, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Chinese currency's weakness in the offshore yuan market
has lagged a fall in the non-deliverable forwards space because
of a spreading cash squeeze in Hong Kong.
Among the reasons cited for the decline in yuan deposits in
recent months are an increased pace of fund flows back into the
mainland because of easier cross-border flows and the launch of
various investment schemes such as RQFII.
The explosive growth in CNH funds was led by a landmark
agreement between the HKMA and the People's Bank of China in
July 2010.
Prior to that scheme, Hong Kong residents could convert
their savings into 20,000 yuan daily. Between 2004 and early
2009, the share of yuan deposits in the Hong Kong banking system
stagnated well below the 1 percentage point mark.
($1 = 6.3691 Chinese yuan)
(Writing By Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)