HONG KONG, June 23 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will extend the operating hours of the intraday repo under the Renminbi Liquidity Facility from July 20, in line with the extension of operating hours of its yuan settlement system.

Under the new arrangement, the RMB intraday repo will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. of the next calendar day, compared with the existing operating hours from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., the HKMA said on Tuesday in a statement.

Any intraday repo not repaid before the end of the next calendar day at 5:00 a.m. will be automatically converted into an overnight repo, which should be repaid before 2:00 p.m. on the next operating day.

The city's de facto central bank established a 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) intraday repurchase facility in November and assigned seven banks to work as primary liquidity providers to ensure a stable offshore yuan rate. ($1 = 6.2066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)