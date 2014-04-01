Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 1 Hong Kong's de facto central bank said on Tuesday that it is investigating a number of banks as part of the global probe into alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets, as investigations into the $5.3 trillion-a-day-market escalate.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement to Reuters that it is requiring several banks to conduct independent reviews of their foreign exchange operations and send them the results.
"The reviews are in progress," an HKMA spokeswoman said in the statement. "The HKMA is also liaising with relevant overseas bank supervisors on the matter."
Regulators around the world are looking closely at traders' behaviour on a number of key benchmarks, spanning interest rates, foreign exchange and commodities markets.
On Monday, Swiss and British regulators both stepped up their investigations into whether traders colluded to manipulate currency rates. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGPAORE; Editing by Ryan Woo)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.