Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HONG KONG Aug 5 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Shipping Nauticgreen, a container leasing arm of China Shipping Group, has called off its proposed initial public offering citing market volatility in the United States and Hong Kong.
-- Three mainland suppliers of giant U.S. retailer Target Corp , including Ningbo Lucky Craft Co, Hangzhou Ownseas Pen Co Ltd and Dongguan Fuxiang Garment (B&N Industrial) Co, have been accused by a workers' rights group of violating child labour regulations by employing children as young as 15, according to New York-based workers' advocacy group China Labor Watch.
-- Two Chinese-style fast food chains, Zhen Kungfu and Yon Ho Soya Milk, have been accused of selling soy milk made from liquid concentrate or soy-bean powder, dealing another blow to already shaky confidence in the country's food industry.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu Tung has paid about HK$260 million ($33.42 million) to lift his stake in Fook Woo Group Holdings Ltd , a wastepaper recycler, to 19.87 percent from 15.37 percent, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.
WEN WEI PO
-- China Everbright Bank may cut the size of its Hong Kong share sale by half to about $3 billion from $6 billion, market sources said.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contracted sales totalled 17.55 billion yuan ($2.25 billion) in the first seven months, up 32 percent from a year earlier.
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd has acquired its first commercial site in Shanghai for an amount of 30.54 billion yuan ($474 million).
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Zoey Zhang; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.