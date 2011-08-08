HONG KONG Aug 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Dutch lender ING's Asia operation expects robust economic
growth and increasing cross-border investment in its region. The
lender had achieved an annual revenue growth of 20 to 25 percent
in past years in its 13 markets, including China and Hong Kong,
said Vaughn Richtor, chief executive of ING's banking operation
in Asia.
-- Home sales in the local secondary market dropped 23
percent on the weekend as market sentiment was hit by tumbling
stock prices around the globe and the announcement that the
United States had lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from
Standard & Poor's for the first time.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's Ministry of Finance, which plans to issue 20
billion yuan ($3.1 billion) bonds in Hong Kong this month, will
start selling the portion for retail investors from Aug. 18 to
Aug. 31, according to market sources.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd , a Chinese
luxury car dealer, said it would buy an automobile dealership
group, with a principal business dealership in premium vehicle
brands and 12 automobile dealership outlets in Inner Mongolia.
($1 = 6.553 Chinese yuan)
