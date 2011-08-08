HONG KONG Aug 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Dutch lender ING's Asia operation expects robust economic growth and increasing cross-border investment in its region. The lender had achieved an annual revenue growth of 20 to 25 percent in past years in its 13 markets, including China and Hong Kong, said Vaughn Richtor, chief executive of ING's banking operation in Asia.

-- Home sales in the local secondary market dropped 23 percent on the weekend as market sentiment was hit by tumbling stock prices around the globe and the announcement that the United States had lost its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's for the first time.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Ministry of Finance, which plans to issue 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) bonds in Hong Kong this month, will start selling the portion for retail investors from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31, according to market sources.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd , a Chinese luxury car dealer, said it would buy an automobile dealership group, with a principal business dealership in premium vehicle brands and 12 automobile dealership outlets in Inner Mongolia.

($1 = 6.553 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Viola Ho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)