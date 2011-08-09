MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
HONG KONG Aug 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's top department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings posted a net profit of HK$807 million ($103.4 million) for the six months to June, up 30.6 percent from a year earlier. The company expects the Hong Kong retail market to outperform the mainland market in the second half of the year thanks to positive sentiment.
-- Chinese handset maker TCL Communication Technology Holdings said first half profits rose 56 percent to HK$391.34 million from HK$250.17 million a year earlier. The Shenzhen-based phone maker said it plans 51 new products and to expand its global distribution this year as it attempts to hit a sales target of 50 million handsets.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sany Heavy Industry , a Chinese maker of construction machinery which plans to raise HK$23.4 billion ($3 billion) in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, is aiming to have its listing hearing by the end of this month, market sources said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- HSBC announced that it will cut its savings rate for yuan deposits without tenure to 0.25 percent from 0.45 percent for account balances of 5,000 yuan ($776.9) and above.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contracted sales in the first seven months totalled 20.8 billion yuan, up 67.1 percent from a year earlier, representing 52 percent of this year's sales target.
($1 = 6.553 yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Viola Ho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
