SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Power International Holding, parent of listed China
Power International Development both chaired by former
premier Li Peng's daughter, Li Xiaolin, confirmed that the
parent firm was in talks to buy into Portuguese energy company
Energias de Portugal (EDP), but she gave no details.
-- ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest
telecom equipment maker, aims to sharpen its focus on new
expansion activities of network operators in the second half of
this year after posting a decline in net profit in the six
months to June, Chairman Hou Weigui said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Vanke Vice President Yuan Boyin
announced his resignation on Tuesday, China business News
reported. Yuan is the fourth senior executive this year to leave
the nation's largest developer by sales, the report said.
-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd
said its contracted sales in the first seven months
amounted to HK$22.96 billion ($2.95 billion), up 47.2 percent
from a year earlier, representing 82 percent of its sales target
for this year.
SING TAO DAILY
-- The Hong Kong-Taiwan Economic and Cultural Co-operation
and Promotion Council's honorary chairman, Financial Secretary
John Tsang, said visitors from Taiwan can stay up to 30 days
from September. Taiwan tourists who have mainland travel permits
now get a seven-day visa-free stay in Hong Kong.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
said contracted sales in the first seven months
totalled about 17.8 billion yuan ($2.72 billion), up 47 percent
from a year earlier.
