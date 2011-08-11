HONG KONG Aug 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Power International Holding, parent of listed China Power International Development both chaired by former premier Li Peng's daughter, Li Xiaolin, confirmed that the parent firm was in talks to buy into Portuguese energy company Energias de Portugal (EDP), but she gave no details.

-- ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest telecom equipment maker, aims to sharpen its focus on new expansion activities of network operators in the second half of this year after posting a decline in net profit in the six months to June, Chairman Hou Weigui said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Vanke Vice President Yuan Boyin announced his resignation on Tuesday, China business News reported. Yuan is the fourth senior executive this year to leave the nation's largest developer by sales, the report said.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales in the first seven months amounted to HK$22.96 billion ($2.95 billion), up 47.2 percent from a year earlier, representing 82 percent of its sales target for this year.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The Hong Kong-Taiwan Economic and Cultural Co-operation and Promotion Council's honorary chairman, Financial Secretary John Tsang, said visitors from Taiwan can stay up to 30 days from September. Taiwan tourists who have mainland travel permits now get a seven-day visa-free stay in Hong Kong.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contracted sales in the first seven months totalled about 17.8 billion yuan ($2.72 billion), up 47 percent from a year earlier.

