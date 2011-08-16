HONG KONG Aug 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Independent Hollywood studio Relativity Media has linked
with mainland players in a bid to drive Sino-US movie production
deals in the world's fastest growing film market. The company
and Huaxia Film Distribution Co, the mainland's second-largest
movie distributor announced a partnership on Monday.
-- Chinese gold producer Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd
said it is in talks to acquire assets in North
America, Australia and north China, and aims to close deals
worth 380 million yuan ($58.02 million) in the second half of
2011.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan
said in a commentary on the authority's website that any change
in Hong Kong dollar peg will not necessarily ease inflationary
pressure and reduce asset bubble risks. He rejected the view
that the recent downgrade of the United States' credit rating
will lead to a sustained and continued fall in the value of the
U.S. dollar.
APPLE DAILY
-- Instant noodles maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings
Corp has successfully raised the prices for its cup
noodles in China by about 8 percent to 10 percent in the early
August, according to the mainland media reports. The company was
asked to stop its price-adjustment plan by the Chinese
government in April this year,
WEN WEI PO
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
world's biggest insurer by market value, announced that the
accumulated premium income for the first seven months totalled
about 215.3 billion yuan ($32.8 billion), up 5.2 percent from a
year ago period.
