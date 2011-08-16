HONG KONG Aug 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Independent Hollywood studio Relativity Media has linked with mainland players in a bid to drive Sino-US movie production deals in the world's fastest growing film market. The company and Huaxia Film Distribution Co, the mainland's second-largest movie distributor announced a partnership on Monday.

-- Chinese gold producer Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd said it is in talks to acquire assets in North America, Australia and north China, and aims to close deals worth 380 million yuan ($58.02 million) in the second half of 2011.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said in a commentary on the authority's website that any change in Hong Kong dollar peg will not necessarily ease inflationary pressure and reduce asset bubble risks. He rejected the view that the recent downgrade of the United States' credit rating will lead to a sustained and continued fall in the value of the U.S. dollar.

APPLE DAILY

-- Instant noodles maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp has successfully raised the prices for its cup noodles in China by about 8 percent to 10 percent in the early August, according to the mainland media reports. The company was asked to stop its price-adjustment plan by the Chinese government in April this year,

WEN WEI PO

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's biggest insurer by market value, announced that the accumulated premium income for the first seven months totalled about 215.3 billion yuan ($32.8 billion), up 5.2 percent from a year ago period.

