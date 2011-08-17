HONG KONG Aug 17 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cosmetics company Estee Lauder plans to step up
investment in new stores and e-commerce channels for its luxury
brands on the mainland, said president and chief executive
Fabrizio Freda. The company estimated $1 billion in sales in the
first half of this year came from Chinese consumers around the
world, he added.
-- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings
reported a more than 62 percent jump in interim
profits for the first half. It will speed up buying of land
since the central government moving to cool the property market
will create more acquisition opportunities, said president and
executive director Mo Bin.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Sportswear maker Xtep International Holdings Ltd's
order book value for the first quarter of 2012 grew 21
percent, and average selling prices rose 8 to 10 percent, said
chairman Ding Shui-po.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese department store operator Maoye International
Holdings Ltd plans to add 11 new stores in the
mainland before 2014, said chairman Huang Mao-ru.
WEN WEI PO
-- Guoco Group Ltd , controlled by Malaysian
billionaire Quek Leng Chan, raised its stake in Bank of East
Asia to 12.04 percent on Aug 10, buying 1.4 million
shares for about HK$40.12 million ($5.15 million), according to
the stock exchange.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Viola Ho; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)