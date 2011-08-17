HONG KONG Aug 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cosmetics company Estee Lauder plans to step up investment in new stores and e-commerce channels for its luxury brands on the mainland, said president and chief executive Fabrizio Freda. The company estimated $1 billion in sales in the first half of this year came from Chinese consumers around the world, he added.

-- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings reported a more than 62 percent jump in interim profits for the first half. It will speed up buying of land since the central government moving to cool the property market will create more acquisition opportunities, said president and executive director Mo Bin.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Sportswear maker Xtep International Holdings Ltd's order book value for the first quarter of 2012 grew 21 percent, and average selling prices rose 8 to 10 percent, said chairman Ding Shui-po.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese department store operator Maoye International Holdings Ltd plans to add 11 new stores in the mainland before 2014, said chairman Huang Mao-ru.

WEN WEI PO

-- Guoco Group Ltd , controlled by Malaysian billionaire Quek Leng Chan, raised its stake in Bank of East Asia to 12.04 percent on Aug 10, buying 1.4 million shares for about HK$40.12 million ($5.15 million), according to the stock exchange.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Viola Ho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)