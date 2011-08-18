HONG KONG Aug 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Coal Energy plans to open new mines and acquire mines from its parent to bolster profits, said Chairman Wang An. The company would start production at the Donglutian mine in Shanxi province at the end of this September, with output expected to reach 10 million tonnes next year, Wang added.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Yurun Food Group Ltd , which posted a 22.9 percent rise in interim profit to HK$1.6 billion ($205.7 million), expects pork prices to remain at the current high level, according to chairman Zhu Yi-cai, who said the company will adjust prices and cut costs further in a bid to maintain the gross profit margins.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Peak Sports Products Co Ltd will invest 1 billion yuan to build its production base in Shandong next year, said chief executive Xu Zhi-hua.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Real estate developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd will launch nine new property projects in the second half of this year, said vice chairman Zhang Zhao-xing.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said revenue in the first six months totalled 3.708 billion yuan ($1.77 billion), up 75 percent from a year earlier.

