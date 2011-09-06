HONG KONG, Sept 6 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday.
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Asian airlines including Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
are likely to have to pay up to $400 million a year
for their carbon missions on European routes from January, which
would mean an extra cost of $8 per passenger on average. A
Cathay Pacific spokesman said it was inevitable the increased
costs would be passed on to passengers.
-- Hong Kong's Asia Television (ATV) news chief Leung
Ka-wing resigned on Monday, saying that he was taking
responsibility for the failure to prevent the airing of an
erroneous report of the death of former Chinese president Jiang
Zemin.
-- More than 1,400 listed companies can apply to raise yuan
funds through share placements or rights issue, said Bryan Chan,
head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's
Renminbi Product Task Force.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- CLP Holdings Ltd said it plans to build a wind
farm in Sai Kung in the New Territories by 2016 at a cost of
between HK$5 billion and HK$7 billion ($642.7-899.7 million).
The farm is expected to produce 200 MW of electricity per year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought 4.4
billion shares in China Construction Bank Corp
on Aug. 29, raising its stake to 8.10 percent from
6.27 percent, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- The National Social Security Fund sold 35 million shares
of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
at HK$5.16 per share on Aug. 30, with a total value
of HK$180.6 million ($23.2 million), according to stock exchange
data.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Real Estate developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd
said it has acquired a site in Guangzhou city, Guangdong
province, for about 1.41 billion yuan ($220.7 million).
(Editing by Chris Lewis)