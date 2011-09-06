HONG KONG, Sept 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Asian airlines including Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd are likely to have to pay up to $400 million a year for their carbon missions on European routes from January, which would mean an extra cost of $8 per passenger on average. A Cathay Pacific spokesman said it was inevitable the increased costs would be passed on to passengers.

-- Hong Kong's Asia Television (ATV) news chief Leung Ka-wing resigned on Monday, saying that he was taking responsibility for the failure to prevent the airing of an erroneous report of the death of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

-- More than 1,400 listed companies can apply to raise yuan funds through share placements or rights issue, said Bryan Chan, head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's Renminbi Product Task Force.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- CLP Holdings Ltd said it plans to build a wind farm in Sai Kung in the New Territories by 2016 at a cost of between HK$5 billion and HK$7 billion ($642.7-899.7 million). The farm is expected to produce 200 MW of electricity per year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought 4.4 billion shares in China Construction Bank Corp on Aug. 29, raising its stake to 8.10 percent from 6.27 percent, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The National Social Security Fund sold 35 million shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) at HK$5.16 per share on Aug. 30, with a total value of HK$180.6 million ($23.2 million), according to stock exchange data.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Real Estate developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said it has acquired a site in Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, for about 1.41 billion yuan ($220.7 million).

