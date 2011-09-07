HONG KONG, Sept 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Recent demonstrations and disruptions at political meetings and forums have seen a group of activists wearing the same masks adopting a high profile, suggesting to some that extremist infiltrators could be behind the increasingly confrontational and violent nature of protests.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The National Social Security Fund sold 35 million shares of Bank of China Ltd at HK$3.204 per share on Aug 31, value of HK$112.1 million ($14.4 million), cutting its stake of the bank's H-shares to 10.95 percent from 11 percent, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

-- Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd may postpone its Hong Kong share offering to the fourth quarter this year because of market volatility, sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Executive Director Victor Lui said the company would invest about HK$6.5 billion ($835.5 million) to develop the residential site in Tseung Kwun O that was acquired from the government land auction on Tuesday for HK$3.12 billion ($410 million).

-- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings said contracted sales totalled 29.8 billion yuan ($4.66 billion) in the first eight months, up 62 percent from a year earlier.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Nine new listing candidates, including Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd , XCMG Construction and Machinery Co Ltd and China's biggest publicly traded brokerage Citic Securities , plan to raise a total of about HK$50 billion ($6.43 billion) in two weeks, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales for August amounted to 2.3 billion yuan ($359.9 million), bringing the total contracted sales for the first eight months this year to 20.1 billion yuan ($3.15 billion), up 43 percent from a year ago period.

