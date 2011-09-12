HONG KONG, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- It will take a long time for DHL Express to return to the mainland market, which is too fragmented and regulated, after the company suffered more than 100 million yuan ($15.65 million) in losses since last year, said DHL Express Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Jerry Hsu.

-- Citic Bank International (CBI), China Citic Bank Corp's offshore commercial banking arm, said its settlement of cross-border yuan-denominated transactions surged 366 percent to 23.55 billion yuan ($3.69 billion) in the first half of the year, and forecast the total value of transactions in Hong Kong to reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($234.7 billion) by the end of this year.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd , which aims to raise HK$26.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, may use part of the proceeds for overseas development, said President Xiang Wen-bo.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) Chairman Ronald Arculli estimates that exchange traded-funds (ETF) that will enable mainland investors to access stocks listed in Hong Kong will be launched before the end of the year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)