HONG KONG, Sept 12 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- It will take a long time for DHL Express to return to the
mainland market, which is too fragmented and regulated, after
the company suffered more than 100 million yuan ($15.65 million)
in losses since last year, said DHL Express Asia-Pacific Chief
Executive Jerry Hsu.
-- Citic Bank International (CBI), China Citic Bank Corp's
offshore commercial banking arm, said its
settlement of cross-border yuan-denominated transactions surged
366 percent to 23.55 billion yuan ($3.69 billion) in the first
half of the year, and forecast the total value of transactions
in Hong Kong to reach 1.5 trillion yuan ($234.7 billion) by the
end of this year.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese construction equipment maker Sany Heavy Industry
Co Ltd , which aims to raise HK$26.5 billion ($3.4
billion) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, may use part of
the proceeds for overseas development, said President Xiang
Wen-bo.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
Chairman Ronald Arculli estimates that exchange traded-funds
(ETF) that will enable mainland investors to access stocks
listed in Hong Kong will be launched before the end of the year.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)