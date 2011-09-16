HONG KONG, Sept 16 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest
publicly traded brokerage, has enough commitments from
cornerstone and anchor investors to fully cover its $2 billion
Hong Kong stock offering ahead of the official launch, four
sources said.
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chairman Norman Chan said in
London that the future for Hong Kong's banking industry will
remain bright if local lenders are willing to collaborate with
overseas banks in offshore yuan trading.
-- Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises, a leader in the
frequent individual traveller segment of the agency business,
aims to raise HK$50 million ($6.43 million) in an initial public
offering to expand its corporate business, and mainland and
Asian networks.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd
said contract sales in the first eight months totaled 24.8
billion yuan ($3.88 billion), representing 45 percent of its
full-year sales target of 540-550 billion yuan ($84.5-86.1
billion).
WEN WEI PO
-- Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings
Ltd will add 50 new outlets in the mainland by the end
of the year, and plans to have a total of 1,800 in the next five
years, said Chairman Poon Wai.
-- China Telecom Corp Ltd , the smallest of the
country's three telecommunications operators, may start to
accept orders for Apple Inc's iPhone 5 by late October
at the earliest, mainland media quoted sources as saying.
