SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Sina Corp , China's largest Internet portal, may
introduce a system that would impose penalties on users who post
what it considers to be rumours or false information on its
Weibo microblog service.
-- Police are investigating an online scam that has posted
Chief Executive Donald Tsang's photograph on websites that claim
to be able to help mainland Mark Six lottery punters who were
cheated in other scams.
-- Authorities seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine
worth HK$600 million ($77.02 million) from a recycling warehouse
in Tuen Mun, the city's largest seizure of the drug ever. Five
Mexicans, one American and a Hong Kong man and his Colombian
wife were arrested.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Oriental Press Group Ltd said it will cut the
retail price of its two Chinese language newspapers by up to 33
percent on Monday, after rival Next Media Ltd launched
its free paper, Sharp Daily.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Standard Chartered will add a net 1,000
staff to the global headcount this year, and has no plans to cut
its staff number in Hong Kong, the bank's Hong Kong Chief
Executive Benjamin Hung said in London.
WEN WEI PO
-- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) announced that
passenger traffic in August grew 6.5 percent from a year ago to
a record high of about 4.69 million passengers.
