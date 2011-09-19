HONG KONG, Sept 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Sina Corp , China's largest Internet portal, may introduce a system that would impose penalties on users who post what it considers to be rumours or false information on its Weibo microblog service.

-- Police are investigating an online scam that has posted Chief Executive Donald Tsang's photograph on websites that claim to be able to help mainland Mark Six lottery punters who were cheated in other scams.

-- Authorities seized more than 560 kilograms of cocaine worth HK$600 million ($77.02 million) from a recycling warehouse in Tuen Mun, the city's largest seizure of the drug ever. Five Mexicans, one American and a Hong Kong man and his Colombian wife were arrested.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Oriental Press Group Ltd said it will cut the retail price of its two Chinese language newspapers by up to 33 percent on Monday, after rival Next Media Ltd launched its free paper, Sharp Daily.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Standard Chartered will add a net 1,000 staff to the global headcount this year, and has no plans to cut its staff number in Hong Kong, the bank's Hong Kong Chief Executive Benjamin Hung said in London.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) announced that passenger traffic in August grew 6.5 percent from a year ago to a record high of about 4.69 million passengers.

