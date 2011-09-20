HONG KONG, Sept 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Chinese car distributor Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd expects growth in the market for reliable second-hand cars to outpace new car sales in coming years, said Chairman Huang Yi. The car dealer plans to increase its showrooms from 114 to almost 140 by the end of this year and to 180 by late 2012.

-- Mainland farmer Zhu Rongchang, 74, from Jiangxi, was sentenced to three weeks in jail on Monday for desecrating the flag in Golden Bauhinia Square in July, becoming the first person to be jailed for burning the national flag in Hong Kong.

-- The wedding of consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd Chief Executive Bruce Rockowitz and singer Coco Lee has been scheduled for late next month. Hong Kong Stadium has been hired for the event, people close to the organisers said.

-- XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd , which makes bulldozers, excavators and heavy trucks, will kick off its initial public offering on Sept 28 and to be listed on Oct 12, sources said, aiming to raise about $2 billion in Hong Kong.

-- Iron ore producer China Hanking Holdings, which kicks off its initial public offering on Tuesday, plans to raise up to HK$1.345 billion ($172.7 million) selling shares at HK$2.51-$2.93 each.

-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd announced that its marketing alliance with British mobile communications giant Vodafone Group Plc , which was formed in 2004, will not be renewed. Its brand name will revert to SmarTone from SmarTone-Vodafone in December.

