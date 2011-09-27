HONG KONG, Sept 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- More than 75 percent of mainland financial institutions plan to have or are mulling mergers and acquisitions in the next twelve months, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

-- Standard Chartered Plc plans to launch a mobile banking service in Hong Kong this year targeting customers who access their accounts via smartphone, said Chief Information Officer Ashley Veasey.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Hong Kong share offering of largely publicly traded Chinese brokerage Citic Securities Co Ltd , which aims to raise as much as HK$15.13 billion ($1.94 billion), attracted about HK$2.4 million in margin financing orders, according to eight brokerages.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd will cut this year's sales target by 20 percent to 32 billion yuan ($5 billion) from 40 billion yuan, said Chairman Li Sze-lim.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-Shing bought an additional 140,000 shares of the company at an average of HK$89.613 each for about HK$12.55 million ($1.61 million) on Sept. 15, raising his stake in the company to 42.82 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- New listing candidate iron ore miner China Hanking Holdings has priced its public offering at HK$2.51 per share, the bottom end of its range of between HK$2.51 and HK$2.93. The company is set to float its shares on Sept. 30.

