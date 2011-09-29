HONG KONG, Sept 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two major Hong Kong property agencies will stop organising flat-buying tour groups from the mainland during the National Day holiday in early October, as credit tightening begins to bite.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sun Hung Kai's controlling Kwok family bought back 165,000 shares on Monday at HK$89.432 each, investing HK$14.8 million back into the firm.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Many analysts have become increasingly pessimistic about the Hong Kong banking sector, with Nomura saying that the current climate for Hong Kong banks is worse than it was during the 2008 global financial crisis.

APPLE DAILY

-- About 100 employees of realtor Kingswood Property have lost their jobs after the company stopped operations, hit by a sudden fall in real estate transactions.

