HONG KONG, Sept 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New World Development Co Ltd expressed confidence it would achieve its sales target of HK$20 billion ($2.57 billion) for the next 12 months despite announcing that underlying full-year profit fell 23.35 percent. The company planned to release 1,949 units in six residential projects this financial year, Chairman Cheng Yu-Tung said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Beauty Group, the parent of a French cosmetic brand Ingrid Millet, has submitted its listing application to the Hong Kong bourse, aiming to raise about $100-$200 million, market sources said.

-- Dalian Port (PDA) Co Ltd said it proposed to issue 1 billion yuan ($156.5 million) in bonds outside of mainland China, and will use the net proceeds for debt repayment and general working capital purposes.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong's government has re-appointed Eddy Fong as the Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for another year from Oct. 20, 2011 to Oct. 19, 2012.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said stock index options and index futures contracts which expired on Thursday and could not be settled due to the market closure forced by the typhoon signal No.8 will be settled on Friday. It was the first time the market's closure in a typhoon coincided with futures contracts expiry.

WEN WEI PO

-- Catic Shenzhen Holdings , a Hong Kong-listed electronics manufacturer, said its acquisition of controlling interests in 12 companies from parent AVIC International Holding and related parties for about 4.57 billion yuan ($715.2 million) was almost complete.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)