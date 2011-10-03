HONG KONG Oct 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Planemaker Airbus Industries is working to build a supply chain for aviation biofuel in China, said new energies programme manager Frederic Eychenne. The project would provide financial, technical and logistical support, but not take part in production, he added.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese car distributor Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd said it has acquired a 50 percent equity interest in Loong Wah Motors (Cayman) Co., Ltd. for 642 million yuan ($100.5 million). The target group mainly engages in businesses relating to automobile sales and services in Zhejiang and Guangdong regions in China.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his blog that Hong Kong must be well prepared for another round of the financial crisis as economic conditions worsen in Europe and the United States.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it had acquired a piece of land in Jiangmen city, Guangdong province for about 203 million yuan ($31.8 million) for residential and commercial purposes.

