HONG KONG Oct 3 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Planemaker Airbus Industries is working to build a supply
chain for aviation biofuel in China, said new energies programme
manager Frederic Eychenne. The project would provide financial,
technical and logistical support, but not take part in
production, he added.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese car distributor Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd
said it has acquired a 50 percent equity interest in
Loong Wah Motors (Cayman) Co., Ltd. for 642 million yuan ($100.5
million). The target group mainly engages in businesses relating
to automobile sales and services in Zhejiang and Guangdong
regions in China.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Financial Secretary John Tsang said in his blog that Hong
Kong must be well prepared for another round of the financial
crisis as economic conditions worsen in Europe and the United
States.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it had
acquired a piece of land in Jiangmen city, Guangdong province
for about 203 million yuan ($31.8 million) for residential and
commercial purposes.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)