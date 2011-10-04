HONG KONG Oct 4 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong toy exports are forecast to slump as much as 25
percent this year as consumer confidence falls in the European
Union and the United States. The bleak outlook will spill into
next year, said Yeung Chi-kong, Toys Manufacturers' Association
executive vice-president.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- HSBC Holdings said it has agreed to sell
its Canadian private equity fund management and mezzanine debts
business to Fulcrum Capital Partners. The business being
disposed of had gross assets of approximately C$2 million ($2
million) as of June 30, 2011.
-- China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to
increase 9.2 percent this year and 8.9 percent in 2012, said
Liao Qun, a senior vice-president and chief economist at Citic
Ka Wah Bank.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)