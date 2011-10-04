HONG KONG Oct 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong toy exports are forecast to slump as much as 25 percent this year as consumer confidence falls in the European Union and the United States. The bleak outlook will spill into next year, said Yeung Chi-kong, Toys Manufacturers' Association executive vice-president.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- HSBC Holdings said it has agreed to sell its Canadian private equity fund management and mezzanine debts business to Fulcrum Capital Partners. The business being disposed of had gross assets of approximately C$2 million ($2 million) as of June 30, 2011.

-- China's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase 9.2 percent this year and 8.9 percent in 2012, said Liao Qun, a senior vice-president and chief economist at Citic Ka Wah Bank.

