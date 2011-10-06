BRIEF-Mara Delta Property Holdings declares dividend
* Says declared dividend number 5 of $6.12000 cents per share for 6 months ended Dec 31, 2016
HONG KONG Oct 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- CapitalMalls Asia , a Singapore-listed shopping centre developer which is preparing a secondary listing in Hong Kong, is looking to cheaper financing by issuing bonds instead of relying on increasingly expensive bank borrowing, said Chief Executive Lim Beng-chee. The company was under no funding pressure, he added.
-- The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced that passenger traffic during the first four days of the 'golden week' National Day holiday rose less than 6 percent over last year even with a 12 percent rise in the number of flights, underscoring the slowdown in overall mainland air traffic growth.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- HSBC said the construction of its back-up data centre in Shatin, New Territories, is expected to be completed by the end of 2013. The bank has not disclosed the investment amount.
WEN WEI PO
-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales totalled 2 billion yuan ($314 million) in September, the same as in August.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
