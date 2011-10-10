HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- International financial services consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) plans to hire more staff and open new offices to capture a bigger share of business opportunities in Hong Kong and the mainland markets, said Ernest Ip, a 25-year veteran with the firm.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chief Executive Donald Tsang is going to present the policy address, the last of his tenure, on Wednesday. The government will roll out "unconventional" policies to resolve housing problems, including increasing the total housing supply to 40,000 flats from 35,000 flats every year, sources said.

APPLE DAILY

-- Brokerage MF Global Hong Kong Ltd has lowered the target price of HSBC to HK$30 from HK$97.6, down nearly 70 percent, due to impairement losses on the bank's European exposure, according to the firm's latest report.

-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, will maintain its original plan to list in the city by this year amid market volatility and has no intention to lower the company's estimated value, market sources said.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange is interested to join the bidding for London Metal Exchange (LME), sources close to the transaction said. The deal is estimated at about 1 billion pounds (about HK$12.1 billion).

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd , the world's fifth-largest wind power generator, announced power generation in the first nine months of the year amounted to 18,582,170 MWh, up 21.56 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2010.

