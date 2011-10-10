HONG KONG Oct 10 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- International financial services consultancy
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) plans to hire more staff and open
new offices to capture a bigger share of business opportunities
in Hong Kong and the mainland markets, said Ernest Ip, a 25-year
veteran with the firm.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chief Executive Donald Tsang is going to present the
policy address, the last of his tenure, on Wednesday. The
government will roll out "unconventional" policies to resolve
housing problems, including increasing the total housing supply
to 40,000 flats from 35,000 flats every year, sources said.
APPLE DAILY
-- Brokerage MF Global Hong Kong Ltd has lowered the target
price of HSBC to HK$30 from HK$97.6, down
nearly 70 percent, due to impairement losses on the bank's
European exposure, according to the firm's latest report.
-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World
Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, will maintain
its original plan to list in the city by this year amid market
volatility and has no intention to lower the company's estimated
value, market sources said.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange is interested to join the
bidding for London Metal Exchange (LME), sources close to the
transaction said. The deal is estimated at about 1 billion
pounds (about HK$12.1 billion).
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd , the
world's fifth-largest wind power generator, announced power
generation in the first nine months of the year amounted to
18,582,170 MWh, up 21.56 percent compared with the corresponding
period of 2010.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)