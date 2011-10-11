HONG KONG Oct 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang is expected to grant a one-off allowance for welfare recipients and offer a rent-free period for public housing tenants in his final policy address on Wednesday, but a a government spokesman said a further reduction in profit tax was unlikely to be implemented.

-- Initial public offerings in Hong Kong dropped more than a fifth to $24.4 billion by value in the third quarter from last year despite the number of deals rising to 52 from 47 last year, while global issues declined 56 percent year on year, according to a report from Ernst & Young.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China-based orange-plantation owner Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd said it would not renew a fertilizer supply contract with Chaoda Modern Agricultural (Holdings) Ltd's subsidiary, Fujian Chaoda Group, once it expires on June 30, 2012.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese department store chain operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd said gross sales proceeds for the first nine months of this year rose 35.2 percent from a year earlier to 10.04 billion yuan ($1.57 billion).

TA KUNG PAO

-- China restaurant chain Golden Hans plans to launch an initial public offering in Hong Kong in the coming six months, aiming to raise more than $200 million, sources said.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said its contracted sales in the first nine months amounted to HK$25.79 billion ($3.31 billion), up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, representing 86 percent of its sales target for this year.

