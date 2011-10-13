HONG KONG Oct 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Several mainland developers have been criticised by the Ministry of Finance for providing inaccurate information about values and underpaid taxes.

-- Norwares Overseas, a unit owned by Want Want China Holdings < 0151.HK > Chairman Tsai Eng-meng who is also a shareholder in Hong Kong's Asia Television, filed a court application on Tuesday to have the broadcaster liquidated.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways expects tough times ahead, saying its cargo business, which accounts for about 30 percent of revenue, has been hard hit, according to a company newsletter released on Wednesday.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande said contracted sales in September totalled 9.16 billion yuan ($1.44 billiom), up 79.4 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank, a regional bank in China, aims to have a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai within two years, said its chairman, Teng Chong.

($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan)