SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Several mainland developers have been criticised by the
Ministry of Finance for providing inaccurate information about
values and underpaid taxes.
-- Norwares Overseas, a unit owned by Want Want
China Holdings < 0151.HK > Chairman Tsai Eng-meng who is
also a shareholder in Hong Kong's Asia Television, filed a court
application on Tuesday to have the broadcaster liquidated.
-- Cathay Pacific Airways expects tough times
ahead, saying its cargo business, which accounts for about 30
percent of revenue, has been hard hit, according to a company
newsletter released on Wednesday.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese property developer Evergrande said
contracted sales in September totalled 9.16 billion yuan ($1.44
billiom), up 79.4 percent from a year earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Guangxi Beibu Gulf Bank, a regional bank in China, aims
to have a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai within two
years, said its chairman, Teng Chong.
($1 = 6.359 Chinese Yuan)
